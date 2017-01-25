BiS: BusinessInSavannah.com - Business news for the creative coast.
NEVER MISS A STORY. "BiS Blast" Newsletter

More BiS Headlines

Mary Carr Mayle

Savannah Tech, Step-Up Savannah partner to offer jockey-truck training

If you’ve never heard of a jockey truck, chances are you haven’t spent much time around our ports or in the cavernous warehouses that support port logistics.

» Read More
Georgia Ports Authority sets record for container moves in December
Georgia Ports Authority sets record for container moves in December
Prominent Savannah attorney Thomas J. Mahoney Jr. dead at 80

Katie Nussbaum

Geekend brings gamers, developers to 2 tech-filled days

After suffering a setback due to Hurricane Matthew in October coders, techies and geeks can rejoice, Geekend returns this Friday and Saturday.

» Read More
Savannah Christian Prep sells DeRenne campus
Savannah State professor awarded patent for chemical compound
Savannah area home sales see growth, stabilization in 2016

Bill Dawers / City Talk

CITY TALK: Recent streetscape meeting presents problematic options
Last week, more than 100 engaged citizens attended the second in a series of meetings to discuss streetscape upgrades for Broughton, Bay and River streets.
 
The design firm EDSA is spearheading the Savannah Downtown Streetscape Improvement Initiative, which is being funded by $8 million in city bonds.
» Read More
CITY TALK: Savannah’s economy today vs. 2008
CITY TALK: Looking back at our 2009 economy
CITY TALK: Neighborhood vitality should be part of Savannah vision

Michael Owens

OWENS: Saying goodbye to tourism powerhouse Fredia Brady

This week, I found out that Savannah will be saying goodbye to a powerhouse in the tourism community.

» Read More
OWENS: Can maintaining facilities help lower crime?
OWENS: Power of people improved week
OWENS: Education, work ethic, family keys to nix crime

Food & Dining

Savannah Restaurant Week!
This 10-Day celebration of Savannah’s restaurant scene pays homage to the culinary heritage that makes our city unique — and is held in tribute to the restaurants that are becoming such a vital part of Savannah’s tradition of hospitality!
» Read More
Eat It and Like It: 22 Square gets a new spin with new chef
Winter casseroles filled with your choices
SOHO South Cafe keeps up with demand for popular soup
Expect big expansions for Savannah food scene in coming years

Staff Blogs

Community Blogs


Business In Savannah | business news for the creative coast