Mary Carr Mayle

Prominent Savannah attorney Thomas J. Mahoney Jr. dead at 80

Savannah native Tom Mahoney Jr. wore many hats in his long and distinguished legal career, but none was more important to him than his role as a family man.

Former Gov. Perdue’s cabinet nomination bodes well for our ports
Savannah economy growing at ‘healthy pace’
State Senate bill could speed work for small business

Katie Nussbaum

Savannah area home sales see growth, stabilization in 2016

The local housing market ended 2016 on a high note with 517 units sold across Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties during December. Breaking the coveted 500 units in December, which is typically a slow month, was a testament to the overall positive year in the local market.

Savannah area feels big impact from 2016 film, TV numbers
Patel family builds legacy in hotels
City Manager talks solutions, priorities at monthly luncheon

Bill Dawers / City Talk

CITY TALK: Looking back at our 2009 economy

This is the last City Talk column of the Obama years. Can you even remember 2009? The national economy was in freefall by the time of the 2008 general election, but many Americans couldn’t imagine how much damage the financial crisis and housing bust would do.

CITY TALK: Neighborhood vitality should be part of Savannah vision
CITY TALK: Proposed merger will likely benefit Savannah economy
CITY TALK: Let's be optimistic about 2017

Michael Owens

OWENS: Saying goodbye to tourism powerhouse Fredia Brady

This week, I found out that Savannah will be saying goodbye to a powerhouse in the tourism community.

OWENS: Can maintaining facilities help lower crime?
OWENS: Power of people improved week
OWENS: Education, work ethic, family keys to nix crime

Food & Dining

SOHO South Cafe keeps up with demand for popular soup

There is one Savannah soup that is very much a part of the city’s fabric. If you don’t know about it, then it is time you do. SOHO South Cafe on Liberty Street between Bull and Whitaker has been in that spot for well over a decade.

Expect big expansions for Savannah food scene in coming years
On Food: The gentle art of steaming helps battle that holiday bulge
Jesse Blanco's top seven meals of 2016
On Food: An intimate New Years' Eve dinner

