  • Patel family builds legacy in hotels

    Second-generation hoteliers Riki and Kris Patel aren’t too focused on their titles at HOS Management, the hotel development firm that their father Kirit and uncle, Anil Patel, founded more than 30 years ago.

NEWSMAKERS
01/14/2017 - 11:20pm
Mary Carr Mayle

Savannah airport posts record passenger numbers for 2016

Undaunted by Hurricane Matthew, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport welcomed a record number of passengers in 2016, finishing the year with nearly 2.2 million total passengers, an 8-percent increase over 2015.

Authority looks to expand trade center
Ruel Joyner of 24e named Georgia Retailer of Year
Allegiant to add service to Louisville

Katie Nussbaum

City Manager talks solutions, priorities at monthly luncheon
Customers say Savannah start-up didn't deliver product
Kmart closing list includes Savannah, 3 other Georgia stores

Bill Dawers / City Talk

CITY TALK: Neighborhood vitality should be part of Savannah vision

As a columnist who has been writing about civic issues for many years, I think we need a much clearer focus on neighborhood vitality and quality of life.

CITY TALK: Proposed merger will likely benefit Savannah economy
CITY TALK: Let's be optimistic about 2017
CITY TALK: Hotel fight shows need for long-term strategy

Michael Owens

OWENS: Can maintaining facilities help lower crime?

When I talk about the perks of working in hospitality and tourism, I never miss the opportunity to talk about one of my favorite ones: a beautiful working environment.

OWENS: Power of people improved week
OWENS: Education, work ethic, family keys to nix crime
OWENS: Tourism community helps during storm

Food & Dining

SOHO South Cafe keeps up with demand for popular soup

There is one Savannah soup that is very much a part of the city’s fabric. If you don’t know about it, then it is time you do. SOHO South Cafe on Liberty Street between Bull and Whitaker has been in that spot for well over a decade.

On Food: The gentle art of steaming helps battle that holiday bulge
Jesse Blanco's top seven meals of 2016
On Food: An intimate New Years' Eve dinner
Fried chicken and Champagne pairing event comes to Savannah

