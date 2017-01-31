BiS: BusinessInSavannah.com - Business news for the creative coast.
  • Goodwill shows off G-Force skills, plant

    For more than 50 years Goodwill of the Coastal Empire has given thousands of people the training and employment skills needed to obtain self-sufficiency in the areas of retail and facility services and manufacturing.

    » Read More
NEVER MISS A STORY. "BiS Blast" Newsletter

Newsmakers
01/28/2017 - 11:25pm
More BiS Headlines

Mary Carr Mayle

Local warehouse, distribution vacancy rate drops

Despite a flurry of building activity in the warehouse sector, the industrial vacancy rate for the Savannah market area continues to drop as Savannah’s port keeps growing faster than any other in the country.

» Read More
Gulfstream parent company General Dynamics reports strong 4Q numbers
Career at Georgia Ports golden for Betty Ann Rappé
Savannah Tech, Step-Up Savannah partner to offer jockey-truck training

Katie Nussbaum

Goodwill shows off G-Force skills, plant

For more than 50 years Goodwill of the Coastal Empire has given thousands of people the training and employment skills needed to obtain self-sufficiency in the areas of retail and facility services and manufacturing.

» Read More
Residents: Godley tract zoning changes threaten quality of life
Starland food truck park gets early OK
Savannah vet’s Super Bowl sign attracting giggles, Falcons fans

Bill Dawers / City Talk

CITY TALK: New charter school, Savannah Philharmonic enliven Bull Street
The Bull Street corridor south of Forsyth Park is usually quiet on Sunday afternoons.
 
But not last Sunday.
 
The Savannah Philharmonic hosted “Philharmonic in the Streetz” at Tricks Barbecue at the corner of Bull and 42nd streets. There was such a good crowd that I forgot to do my usual event headcount.
» Read More
CITY TALK: Existing processes pit developers, residents against each other
CITY TALK: Recent streetscape meeting presents problematic options
CITY TALK: Savannah’s economy today vs. 2008

Michael Owens

OWENS: Saying goodbye to tourism powerhouse Fredia Brady

This week, I found out that Savannah will be saying goodbye to a powerhouse in the tourism community.

» Read More
OWENS: Can maintaining facilities help lower crime?
OWENS: Power of people improved week
OWENS: Education, work ethic, family keys to nix crime

Food & Dining

Savannah Restaurant Week!
This 10-Day celebration of Savannah’s restaurant scene pays homage to the culinary heritage that makes our city unique — and is held in tribute to the restaurants that are becoming such a vital part of Savannah’s tradition of hospitality!
» Read More
Miss Sophie: Give salads some zip
Eat It and Like It: 22 Square gets a new spin with new chef
Winter casseroles filled with your choices
SOHO South Cafe keeps up with demand for popular soup

Staff Blogs

Community Blogs


Business In Savannah | business news for the creative coast