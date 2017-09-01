BiS: BusinessInSavannah.com - Business news for the creative coast.
  • SEDA returns 14 parcels to county property tax digest

    Last week, in his annual address listing the Savannah Economic Development Authority’s accomplishments, for the past year, SEDA president and CEO Trip Tollison noted that the authority returned more than a dozen parcels of land to the Chatham County tax digest at the end of 2016.

NEWSMAKERS
01/08/2017 - 12:07am
Kmart to close Savannah store
01/04/2017 - 6:32pm
Mary Carr Mayle

Portside: Logistics summit, foreign trade conference on must-do lists
SEDA celebrates another successful year with Top 10 achievements
Airport concessions get upgrade for 2017

Katie Nussbaum

Customers say Savannah start-up didn't deliver product

Savannah-based tech company Aetho promised its initial product, Aeon – a handheld stabilizer for GoPro cameras – would be easier to use than a smartphone, but paying customers from around the globe say the local startup has failed to deliver and has stopped responding to emails and phone calls.

Kmart closing list includes Savannah, 3 other Georgia stores
Savannah Stalwart: Johnnie Ganem's
Savannah Stalwart: Hospice Savannah

Bill Dawers / City Talk

CITY TALK: Let's be optimistic about 2017

Savannah seems to have entered the new year with a curious mix of apprehension and optimism. Count me among the optimists, although it probably wouldn’t take much to send me to the dark side.

CITY TALK: Hotel fight shows need for long-term strategy
CITY TALK: Proposed new 'fee' fraught with problems
CITY TALK: 2016 brought good changes, too

Michael Owens

OWENS: Can maintaining facilities help lower crime?

When I talk about the perks of working in hospitality and tourism, I never miss the opportunity to talk about one of my favorite ones: a beautiful working environment.

OWENS: Power of people improved week
OWENS: Education, work ethic, family keys to nix crime
OWENS: Tourism community helps during storm

Food & Dining

Jesse Blanco's top seven meals of 2016

I thought I’d share the top seven things I ate in 2016. Some are local, some are not. My job takes me on the road quite a bit. I find some great eats here there and everywhere. If you are a regular reader, then you know they are not a ranking. Simply a list of seven things that should you have the opportunity to enjoy, you very much should. And I will start with one of Savannah’s most consistent restaurants.

On Food: An intimate New Years' Eve dinner
Fried chicken and Champagne pairing event comes to Savannah
On Food: Fun Christmas parties with style, substance
BowTie Barbecue Co. lives up to Johnny Harris legacy while forging new path

