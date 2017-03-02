One of the coolest things the Georgia Historical Society does every year is to open up the state’s historical homes, museums and sites to the public free of charge on the first Sunday of February.
-
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has inherited a healthy-looking job market from his predecessor, with the U.S. economy registering a burst of hiring in January and an influx of Americans looking for work.U.S. employers added 227,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday . That’s the biggest gain since September, and it exceeded last year’s monthly average of 187,000.
-
For more than 50 years Goodwill of the Coastal Empire has given thousands of people the training and employment skills needed to obtain self-sufficiency in the areas of retail and facility services and manufacturing.
The Bull Street corridor south of Forsyth Park is usually quiet on Sunday afternoons.
But not last Sunday.
The Savannah Philharmonic hosted “Philharmonic in the Streetz” at Tricks Barbecue at the corner of Bull and 42nd streets. There was such a good crowd that I forgot to do my usual event headcount.
Last week, I spent time at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta talking with legislators and meeting with people about some of the items on the legislative agenda this season.
This 10-Day celebration of Savannah’s restaurant scene pays homage to the culinary heritage that makes our city unique — and is held in tribute to the restaurants that are becoming such a vital part of Savannah’s tradition of hospitality!
