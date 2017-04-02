BiS: BusinessInSavannah.com - Business news for the creative coast.
Mary Carr Mayle

JCB’s Pooler plant builds on success for military equipment

Heavy equipment manufacturer JCB may have its roots in the United Kingdom, but two recent contracts make it bullish on the U.S. military.

Super Museum Sunday offers free chance to learn history of Georgia’s ports
Dust off those old dolls and toys - they could be worth a fortune
Local warehouse, distribution vacancy rate drops

Katie Nussbaum

Goodwill shows off G-Force skills, plant

For more than 50 years Goodwill of the Coastal Empire has given thousands of people the training and employment skills needed to obtain self-sufficiency in the areas of retail and facility services and manufacturing.

Residents: Godley tract zoning changes threaten quality of life
Starland food truck park gets early OK
Savannah vet’s Super Bowl sign attracting giggles, Falcons fans

Bill Dawers / City Talk

CITY TALK: Expect fewer locals at St. Patrick’s day festival after wristband fee increase

In many respects, St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah shows the city at its best. In the coming weeks, we’ll see a host of traditional events — formal ceremonies, family gatherings, celebrations of heritage. Some events will be solemn and religious, some will be raucous and secular, and many will fall somewhere in between.

CITY TALK: New charter school, Savannah Philharmonic enliven Bull Street
CITY TALK: Existing processes pit developers, residents against each other
CITY TALK: Recent streetscape meeting presents problematic options

Michael Owens

OWENS: It’s time to decide how you feel about casinos

Last week, I spent time at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta talking with legislators and meeting with people about some of the items on the legislative agenda this season.

OWENS: Saying goodbye to tourism powerhouse Fredia Brady
OWENS: Can maintaining facilities help lower crime?
OWENS: Power of people improved week

Food & Dining

Savannah Restaurant Week!
This 10-Day celebration of Savannah’s restaurant scene pays homage to the culinary heritage that makes our city unique — and is held in tribute to the restaurants that are becoming such a vital part of Savannah’s tradition of hospitality!
Miss Sophie: Give salads some zip
Eat It and Like It: 22 Square gets a new spin with new chef
Winter casseroles filled with your choices
SOHO South Cafe keeps up with demand for popular soup

