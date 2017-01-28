General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), parent company of Savannah-based Gulfstream Aerospace, on Friday reported fourth-quarter 2016 earnings per share of $2.62, a full 10 cents better than analysts’ expectations.
-
When the Metropolitan Planning Commission recommended a denial to rezone more than 100 acres of land within the Godley Station Master Plan earlier this month, it was a small victory for Highlands residents who have been fighting the encroachment of warehouses in the neighborhood.
-
01/28/2017 - 11:25pm
-
01/28/2017 - 9:45pm
-
01/28/2017 - 9:41pm
-
01/28/2017 - 9:40pm
-
01/28/2017 - 9:39pm
-
01/28/2017 - 9:38pm
-
01/28/2017 - 9:38pm
-
01/27/2017 - 9:18pm
-
01/27/2017 - 9:17pm
-
01/27/2017 - 6:28pm
-
01/27/2017 - 6:10pm
-
01/27/2017 - 1:19pm
-
01/26/2017 - 9:09pm
-
01/26/2017 - 9:07pm
When the Metropolitan Planning Commission recommended a denial to rezone more than 100 acres of land within the Godley Station Master Plan earlier this month, it was a small victory for Highlands residents who have been fighting the encroachment of warehouses in the neighborhood.
In recent months, we’ve seen several high-profile examples of residents trying to limit commercial development in their neighborhoods. Neighborhood residents have opposed attempts by hoteliers to reduce restrictions for specific projects on Liberty and Drayton streets. Parkside residents have been increasingly vocal about proposed developments along East Victory Drive.
This week, I found out that Savannah will be saying goodbye to a powerhouse in the tourism community.
Staff Blogs
-
By: Katie MartinPosted: 02/29/2016 - 11:10am
-
By: Chris A WhitePosted: 10/29/2015 - 2:13pm
-
Community Blogs
-
-
-
Posted: 01/05/2017 - 10:49am