BiS: BusinessInSavannah.com
01/28/2017 - 11:25pm
Savannah Jaycees name 2017 board
01/28/2017 - 9:39pm
Mary Carr Mayle

Gulfstream parent company General Dynamics reports strong 4Q numbers

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), parent company of Savannah-based Gulfstream Aerospace, on Friday reported fourth-quarter 2016 earnings per share of $2.62, a full 10 cents better than analysts’ expectations.

Career at Georgia Ports golden for Betty Ann Rappé
Savannah Tech, Step-Up Savannah partner to offer jockey-truck training
Georgia Ports Authority sets record for container moves in December

Katie Nussbaum

Residents: Godley tract zoning changes threaten quality of life

When the Metropolitan Planning Commission recommended a denial to rezone more than 100 acres of land within the Godley Station Master Plan earlier this month, it was a small victory for Highlands residents who have been fighting the encroachment of warehouses in the neighborhood.

Starland food truck park gets early OK
Savannah vet’s Super Bowl sign attracting giggles, Falcons fans
Geekend brings gamers, developers to 2 tech-filled days

Bill Dawers / City Talk

CITY TALK: Existing processes pit developers, residents against each other

In recent months, we’ve seen several high-profile examples of residents trying to limit commercial development in their neighborhoods. Neighborhood residents have opposed attempts by hoteliers to reduce restrictions for specific projects on Liberty and Drayton streets. Parkside residents have been increasingly vocal about proposed developments along East Victory Drive.

CITY TALK: Recent streetscape meeting presents problematic options
CITY TALK: Savannah’s economy today vs. 2008
CITY TALK: Looking back at our 2009 economy

Michael Owens

OWENS: Saying goodbye to tourism powerhouse Fredia Brady

This week, I found out that Savannah will be saying goodbye to a powerhouse in the tourism community.

OWENS: Can maintaining facilities help lower crime?
OWENS: Power of people improved week
OWENS: Education, work ethic, family keys to nix crime

Savannah Restaurant Week!
This 10-Day celebration of Savannah’s restaurant scene pays homage to the culinary heritage that makes our city unique — and is held in tribute to the restaurants that are becoming such a vital part of Savannah’s tradition of hospitality!
Eat It and Like It: 22 Square gets a new spin with new chef
Winter casseroles filled with your choices
SOHO South Cafe keeps up with demand for popular soup
Expect big expansions for Savannah food scene in coming years

