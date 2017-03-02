BiS: BusinessInSavannah.com - Business news for the creative coast.
  • Trump inherits a healthy job market, with solid hiring
    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has inherited a healthy-looking job market from his predecessor, with the U.S. economy registering a burst of hiring in January and an influx of Americans looking for work.
     
    U.S. employers added 227,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday . That’s the biggest gain since September, and it exceeded last year’s monthly average of 187,000.
     
Mary Carr Mayle

Super Museum Sunday offers free chance to learn history of Georgia’s ports

One of the coolest things the Georgia Historical Society does every year is to open up the state’s historical homes, museums and sites to the public free of charge on the first Sunday of February.

Dust off those old dolls and toys - they could be worth a fortune
Local warehouse, distribution vacancy rate drops
Gulfstream parent company General Dynamics reports strong 4Q numbers

Katie Nussbaum

Goodwill shows off G-Force skills, plant

For more than 50 years Goodwill of the Coastal Empire has given thousands of people the training and employment skills needed to obtain self-sufficiency in the areas of retail and facility services and manufacturing.

Residents: Godley tract zoning changes threaten quality of life
Starland food truck park gets early OK
Savannah vet’s Super Bowl sign attracting giggles, Falcons fans

Bill Dawers / City Talk

CITY TALK: New charter school, Savannah Philharmonic enliven Bull Street
The Bull Street corridor south of Forsyth Park is usually quiet on Sunday afternoons.
 
But not last Sunday.
 
The Savannah Philharmonic hosted “Philharmonic in the Streetz” at Tricks Barbecue at the corner of Bull and 42nd streets. There was such a good crowd that I forgot to do my usual event headcount.
CITY TALK: Existing processes pit developers, residents against each other
CITY TALK: Recent streetscape meeting presents problematic options
CITY TALK: Savannah’s economy today vs. 2008

Michael Owens

Michael Owens: It’s time to decide how you feel about casinos

Last week, I spent time at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta talking with legislators and meeting with people about some of the items on the legislative agenda this season.

OWENS: Saying goodbye to tourism powerhouse Fredia Brady
OWENS: Can maintaining facilities help lower crime?
OWENS: Power of people improved week

Food & Dining

Savannah Restaurant Week!
This 10-Day celebration of Savannah’s restaurant scene pays homage to the culinary heritage that makes our city unique — and is held in tribute to the restaurants that are becoming such a vital part of Savannah’s tradition of hospitality!
Miss Sophie: Give salads some zip
Eat It and Like It: 22 Square gets a new spin with new chef
Winter casseroles filled with your choices
SOHO South Cafe keeps up with demand for popular soup

