Savannah native Tom Mahoney Jr. wore many hats in his long and distinguished legal career, but none was more important to him than his role as a family man.
This week, I found out that Savannah will be saying goodbye to a powerhouse in the tourism community.
01/20/2017 - 10:56pm
01/20/2017 - 10:13pm
01/20/2017 - 9:41pm
01/20/2017 - 9:00pm
01/20/2017 - 8:44pm
01/19/2017 - 10:32pm
01/19/2017 - 10:28pm
01/19/2017 - 10:27pm
01/19/2017 - 10:27pm
01/19/2017 - 10:27pm
01/19/2017 - 10:26pm
01/19/2017 - 10:26pm
01/19/2017 - 10:26pm
01/19/2017 - 10:25pm
The local housing market ended 2016 on a high note with 517 units sold across Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties during December. Breaking the coveted 500 units in December, which is typically a slow month, was a testament to the overall positive year in the local market.
This is the last City Talk column of the Obama years. Can you even remember 2009? The national economy was in freefall by the time of the 2008 general election, but many Americans couldn’t imagine how much damage the financial crisis and housing bust would do.
There is one Savannah soup that is very much a part of the city’s fabric. If you don’t know about it, then it is time you do. SOHO South Cafe on Liberty Street between Bull and Whitaker has been in that spot for well over a decade.
By: Katie MartinPosted: 02/29/2016 - 11:10am
By: Chris A WhitePosted: 10/29/2015 - 2:13pm
Posted: 01/05/2017 - 10:49am
