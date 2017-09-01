Last week, in his annual address listing the Savannah Economic Development Authority’s accomplishments, for the past year, SEDA president and CEO Trip Tollison noted that the authority returned more than a dozen parcels of land to the Chatham County tax digest at the end of 2016.
-
Last week, in his annual address listing the Savannah Economic Development Authority’s accomplishments, for the past year, SEDA president and CEO Trip Tollison noted that the authority returned more than a dozen parcels of land to the Chatham County tax digest at the end of 2016.
-
01/09/2017 - 2:44pm
-
01/08/2017 - 8:08am
-
01/08/2017 - 12:07am
-
01/08/2017 - 12:05am
-
01/08/2017 - 12:05am
-
01/06/2017 - 6:48pm
-
01/05/2017 - 10:09pm
-
01/05/2017 - 10:08pm
-
01/05/2017 - 12:14pm
-
01/05/2017 - 11:27am
-
01/05/2017 - 10:50am
-
01/04/2017 - 6:52pm
-
01/04/2017 - 6:50pm
-
01/04/2017 - 6:32pm
Savannah-based tech company Aetho promised its initial product, Aeon – a handheld stabilizer for GoPro cameras – would be easier to use than a smartphone, but paying customers from around the globe say the local startup has failed to deliver and has stopped responding to emails and phone calls.
Savannah seems to have entered the new year with a curious mix of apprehension and optimism. Count me among the optimists, although it probably wouldn’t take much to send me to the dark side.
When I talk about the perks of working in hospitality and tourism, I never miss the opportunity to talk about one of my favorite ones: a beautiful working environment.
I thought I’d share the top seven things I ate in 2016. Some are local, some are not. My job takes me on the road quite a bit. I find some great eats here there and everywhere. If you are a regular reader, then you know they are not a ranking. Simply a list of seven things that should you have the opportunity to enjoy, you very much should. And I will start with one of Savannah’s most consistent restaurants.
Staff Blogs
-
By: Katie MartinPosted: 02/29/2016 - 11:10am
-
By: Chris A WhitePosted: 10/29/2015 - 2:13pm
-
Community Blogs
-
Posted: 01/05/2017 - 10:49am
-
-